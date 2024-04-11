Thousands of zipline kits sold on Amazon recalled due to fall hazard, 9 injuries reported
Thousands of zipline kits sold on Amazon have been recalled following reports of cables snapping, resulting in nearly a dozen injuries, federal product regulators announced Thursday.
In an online post, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Jugader Zipline Kits.
The voluntary recall is for the kits which contain a 160-foot long and 4-mm thick cable wire, a blue trolley, and a hanging plastic seat, the agency reported.
In all, CPSC reported the recall affects 6,600 kits used by people for ziplining − a way of propelling oneself through the air by means of a cable.
So far, officials confirmed they received 20 reports of the cable breaking, resulting in nine injuries including cuts and one broken bone.
How do I know if my zipline was recalled?
The following zipline is being recalled:
A Jugader 160-foot long zip-line kit sold between March 2020 through June 2023 for about $140.
The product, made in China, has the Amazon ASIN number: B083FXFCY5
Consumer Reports to USDA: Lunchables shouldn’t be on school menus due to lead, sodium
How to get a refund for Amazon recalled ziplines
Consumers should immediately stop using the zipline kit and contact Jugader for a free repair kit.
To do so, submit a photo of the cable and the trolley or your online purchase order number to receive a free repair kit.
The kit, CPSC, will include a new cable and updated installation instructions.
For more information call Jugader at 800-360-8078, email the company at support@Jugader.com, or visit them online at www.jugader.com/recall or www.jugader.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
To report a dangerous product or product-related injury visit www.SaferProducts.gov.
Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jugader zipline kits recalled: Thousands were sold on Amazon