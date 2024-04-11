Thousands of zipline kits sold on Amazon recalled due to fall hazard, 9 injuries reported

Thousands of zipline kits sold on Amazon have been recalled following reports of cables snapping, resulting in nearly a dozen injuries, federal product regulators announced Thursday.

In an online post, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Jugader Zipline Kits.

The voluntary recall is for the kits which contain a 160-foot long and 4-mm thick cable wire, a blue trolley, and a hanging plastic seat, the agency reported.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on April 12, 2024, recalled Jugader Zipline Kits after seven people reported being injured in falls. The product is sold on Amazon

In all, CPSC reported the recall affects 6,600 kits used by people for ziplining − a way of propelling oneself through the air by means of a cable.

So far, officials confirmed they received 20 reports of the cable breaking, resulting in nine injuries including cuts and one broken bone.

How do I know if my zipline was recalled?

The following zipline is being recalled:

A Jugader 160-foot long zip-line kit sold between March 2020 through June 2023 for about $140.

The product, made in China, has the Amazon ASIN number: B083FXFCY5

Consumer Reports to USDA: Lunchables shouldn’t be on school menus due to lead, sodium

How to get a refund for Amazon recalled ziplines

Consumers should immediately stop using the zipline kit and contact Jugader for a free repair kit.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on April 12, 2024, recalled Zugader Zipline Kits after seven people reported being injured in falls. The product is sold on Amazon.

To do so, submit a photo of the cable and the trolley or your online purchase order number to receive a free repair kit.

The kit, CPSC, will include a new cable and updated installation instructions.

For more information call Jugader at 800-360-8078, email the company at support@Jugader.com, or visit them online at www.jugader.com/recall or www.jugader.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

To report a dangerous product or product-related injury visit www.SaferProducts.gov.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jugader zipline kits recalled: Thousands were sold on Amazon