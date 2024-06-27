Thousands without power Thursday after severe thunderstorm: What we know

More than 28,000 area homes and businesses are without power Thursday morning as a result of a severe thunderstorm that moved through the mid-Hudson region Wednesday night.

As of 9 a.m., Central Hudson was reporting a total of 20,223 customers in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties without power.

Orange and Rockland Utilities said 6,709 customers in Orange County were without power, along with two in Sullivan County.

New York State Electric and Gas said they had a total of 1,573 customers without power in Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties.

Broken down by county, here's how many customers are without power:

14,719 in Orange County

10,232 in Dutchess County

3,809 in Ulster County

47 in Sullivan County

Power Outage Tracker: Check your area for live outage reports

How long power outage will last in mid-Hudson Valley

Central Hudson said crews had been working throughout the night and had already restored power to many customers, but repairs might take several days to complete.

"With nearly 400 remaining individual outage locations to address, we expect this to be a multiple day restoration effort, with some of the most heavily impacted areas potentially out of power until Saturday," Ryan Hawthorne, Central Hudson's vice president of electric engineering and operations, said in a statement.

With about 550 crew members in the field, including 250 who came from other areas through mutual aid, Central Hudson hoped to make significant progress in restoring power on Thursday, Hawthorne said.

NYSEG is estimating some of its remaining outages will be repaired later Thursday. But they, along with Central Hudson and Orange and Rockland, were withholding estimates on times for completing repairs in many locations because they are still assessing the damage.

Keep track of power outages with tracker

Keep yourself informed and ready for any power interruptions in your area using our power outage tracker. The tracker offers real-time updates on affected locations, it provides instant insights to ensure your preparedness.

To monitor outages, simply input your county or explore the interactive map to pinpoint specific areas experiencing power disruptions.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: When power will be restored to 28,000 mid-Hudson Valley customers