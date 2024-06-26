Thousands without power after storms roll through Kansas City area Wednesday morning

Storms in the early morning caused power outages across the Kansas City metro Wednesday.

Crews are working to restore power around the area after thunderstorms with wind gusts as strong as 50 to 60 mph rolled through the area in the early hours.

Evergy reported a peak of about 41,000 customers without power across its service area throughout Kansas and Missouri around 5 a.m. The utility’s most impacted areas included Manhattan, Topeka and the Kansas City metro, including St. Joseph.

By 7 a.m., the utility said it restored power for around half of those customers.

Evergy crews and additional contractors are working to restore the remaining outages, but the utility said it can’t provide estimated restoration times because of the wide range of outages across its territory.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities serving Kansas City, Kansas, reported 13 outages affecting around 155 customers, according to the utility’s outage map. The Independence Board of Public Utilities reported 19 outages affecting more than 1800 customers.