Thousands without power as severe storms rip through Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Thousands of residents are without power after a series of severe thunderstorms ripped through the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies are reporting several power outages across the Badger State. The storms are expected to last for the next few hours, and the outages will only increase.

As of 9:00 p.m., WPS reports 17,319 outages, and We Energies reports 4,640. The majority of power outages are in northwestern Wisconsin.

This article will be updated as storms continue to move through the region.

