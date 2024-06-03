Thousands without power in Puget Sound Area





616 a.m. UPDATE: More than 2,800 customers in the Phinney Ridge/Greenwood area are without power. Seattle City Light says the cause and the time of restoration is still to be determined.





6:11 a.m. UPDATE: Tacoma Public Utilities is nor reporting a large power outage affecting 25,000 customers.

On the Tacoma outage map online, the outages are between Frederickson extending south to Elk Plain. It extends east past Graham and west by JBLM.





5:45 a.m. UPDATE; Seattle City Light reports 9.295 customers are without power in the Westlake/Queen Anne and the Intebay/Magnolia area.

This is in addition to the Capitol Hill outage reported earlier.

City Light crews are investigating this latest outage, and the estimated time of restoration is noon.









More than six thousand Seattle City Light customers on Capitol Hill are without power.

The Seattle City Light map shows the outage affects an area from Cal Anderson Park east to just west of Washington Park. It extends south to Madison Street.

The map also shows the outage extending north towards near where SR 520 meets I-5.

In a tweet, City Light says the outage affects 6,985 customers. The cause is under investigation with an estimated time of restoration at 11 a.m.





Crews are responding to an outage in the Capitol Hill area affecting approx. 6,985 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is 11 am. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/MJc8tq6eqp — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) June 3, 2024



