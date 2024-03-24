Thousands without power as Nova Scotia faces heavy winds and rainfall

Thousands are without power in Nova Scotia on Sunday. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Parts of Nova Scotia are without power as the province deals with heavy rainfall and winds Sunday.

As of 8 a.m., over 27,000 people were without power, with 11,000 of those individuals in the Halifax area, and thousands more in the Annapolis Valley, Lunenburg, Yarmouth, Truro and Antigonish areas.

In Halifax, police said they were on the scene near Robie Street and North Street, where high winds had knocked a tree down. They're asking people to steer clear of the area while crews respond.

A nearby business confirmed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that it was without power.

Environment Canada says most of mainland Nova Scotia will receive between 25 to 50 mm of rain on Sunday, moving from west to east and ending early in the afternoon.

All of the province, including Cape Breton Island, can expect to see winds that may reach up to 80 km/h, with the possibility going up to 100 km/h in exposed areas.

Marine Atlantic ferry crossings this morning, from both Port Aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney have been cancelled.

