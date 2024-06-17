Thousands without power in Miami Valley as storms roll through
Thousands of people are without power after storms rolled through on Monday afternoon.
As of 3:50 p.m. 3,212 AES customers are without power in Montgomery County, according to the AES Outage Map.
AES Outages have been reported in the following counties:
Montgomery: 3101
Greene: 106
Preble: 1
Champaign: 1
The following outages have been reported by Ohio Edison customers:
Clark: 36
