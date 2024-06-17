Thousands without power in Miami Valley as storms roll through

Thousands of people are without power after storms rolled through on Monday afternoon.

As of 3:50 p.m. 3,212 AES customers are without power in Montgomery County, according to the AES Outage Map.

AES Outages have been reported in the following counties:

Montgomery: 3101

Greene: 106

Preble: 1

Champaign: 1

The following outages have been reported by Ohio Edison customers:

Clark: 36

