UPDATE: Power restored to all AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County

UPDATE @ 5:05 a.m.

Power has been restored to everyone in Montgomery County after a power outage that started Tuesday night.

As of 5:04 a.m., all AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County had their power restored, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

That number was over 9,000 Tuesday night with the bulk of the outages reported Moraine and Miamisburg.

-INITIAL STORY

Over 1,000 people are still without power in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

As of 4:04 a.m. Wednesday morning, 1,230 AES Ohio customers reported they did not have power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

This includes 1,174 customers in Montgomery County.

The bulk of the outages appear to be in the West Carrollton and Miamisburg area.

The number was over 9,000, AES Ohio reported on social media Tuesday night.

AES Ohio is asking anyone to report their outage by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243) or visiting this website.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.