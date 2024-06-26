Thousands without power, buildings damaged after severe Oklahoma storms brought 80mph winds

Weather officials are surveying storm damage and thousands are without power after a sudden, severe thunderstorm crossed Central Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

In Oklahoma City, neighborhoods like Britton Road saw severe damage, KOCO reports, after wind gusts up to 80 mph blasted through, causing roof damage and downing power lines.

About 30,000 customers are still affected across 16 counties, with the largest impact in Oklahoma County, reports Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. Closer to 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, almost 60,000 OG&E customers were without power.

OG&E customers can report outages online.

Time-lapse of the sculpted storm that just moved through the OKC metro #okwx pic.twitter.com/FUfA2XXXmk — Sierra Lindsey (@Sierra_Lindsey3) June 26, 2024

Storm damage in Oklahoma today

Several neighborhoods reported some forms of storm damage, while others saw more extensive damage, including downed power lines and shredded roofs.

Storm damage from last night... Wind speeds around 80 mph.



This is Gallagher insurance near Britton and Lindsay. You can see straight into some of the offices. @kfor pic.twitter.com/Ifb175dLGj — Natalie Clydesdale (@natalieclydesTV) June 26, 2024

Map: Oklahoma power outages today

Map: Oklahoma power outages today

PSO power outage map

PSO power outage map

National Weather Service updates

Tweets by NWS Norman

Live radar Oklahoma weather

