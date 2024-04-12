Thousands without power amid increased wind gusts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of customers are without power Friday afternoon amid increased wind gusts.

As of 3:50 p.m., nearly 27,500 customers are without power across the state, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. In West Michigan, the following counties have outages:

Allegan County: 602 customers

Barry County: 210 customers

Kalamazoo County: 413 customers

Kent County: 1,753 customers

Muskegon County: 7,963 customers

Newaygo County: 132 customers

Oceana County: 150 customers

Ottawa County: 4,232 customers

Van Buren County: 233 customers

For many locations, the outage map does not indicate when the power is estimated to be restored as of 3:50 p.m.

Storm Team 8 is reporting wind gusts of over 50 mph near Muskegon and Grand Haven.

Consumers Energy is warning on its website that Friday’s high winds may result in downed wires. If you see a downed power line, stay 25 feet away and call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050.

