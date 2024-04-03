Thousands without power across Pa.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Weather moving through our area has caused power outages for thousands of people in our viewing area as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Between PPL, UGI, Pennelec, Met-ED, and Claverack, nearly 14,000 customers in our viewing are without power as weather moves through northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar

Click the hyperlinks above to see affected areas.

According to power providers from all of Pennsylvania, a total of 33,212 customers were without power Wednesday afternoon at the height of the outages.

The estimated time to repair these outages varies depending on how quickly crews can make it to the source of each outage. The number of people without power will be updated as time goes on.

If you lost power, be sure to click the hyperlinks above and the specified outage for your provider’s estimated time of repair.

