Thousands turn their tassels during Florida State and Florida A&M graduations

Thousands turned their tassels making the transition from the students to alumni at Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

7,813 Seminoles and more than 1,200 Rattlers dawned their caps and gowns, and proudly walked across the stage shaking the hands of their respective school's President, Richard McCullough and Larry Robinson as they received their diplomas.

One of the FAMU commencement ceremonies featured renowned jazz trumpeter Scotty Barnhart as a keynote speaker.

FSU graduates had the opportunity to hear from FSU Coach Odell Haggins, the country’s longest-tenured assistant football coach.

FAMU held three ceremonies and FSU had a total of five over the course of the weekend.

