Thousands turn out for Grand Parade in Rock Island, Davenport

On Saturday, thousands flocked to Davenport and Rock Island when The St. Patrick Society presented Grand Parade XXXVIII.

The spirit of St. Patrick and Irish Heritage was reflected in marching groups – including family walking units – and decorated floats.

(photo by Eric Olsen)

The day began with Mass at St. Mary’s, 2204 4th Ave. Rock Island, at 10 a.m. Then the nation’s only bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade started at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island.

The parade traveled through downtown Rock Island, across the Mississippi River via the Talbot/Centennial Bridge to West Third Street and proceeded east through downtown Davenport, along a route to the RiverCenter at East Third and Perry Streets.

A Post-Parade Bash was held Saturday afternoon at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport.

