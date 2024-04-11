Thousands of turkey vultures are soaring over the Rochester region. Here's why

Thousands of turkey vultures were spotted flying over Monroe County earlier this week as spring migration is midway. More than 9,000 turkey vultures have been tallied at Braddock Bay, according to HawkWatch, with more than 2,000 of them seen on Tuesday evening alone. Here's what we know about the turkey vulture.

What is a turkey vulture?

The sight of the turkey vulture soaring overhead is a familiar sight for many as they seek out decaying animals to feast on. With nearly every ecosystem and region as their primary habitat, the turkey vulture has a population of roughly 28 million and is one of the most popular birds in the county. Although, they are most common over open or semi-open country land.

Track the species' migration

National Audubon Society provides a spring migration map for more than 160 bird species across the United States. According to the map, the turkey vulture is currently a high risk in Monroe County. But the majority population will have left by early May. See the map.

Is the turkey vulture a risk for bird flu?

More than 25,000 birds in New York have been affected by the avian flu since 2022, including dozens of new infections uncovered this year in New York City parks and backyard flocks upstate, federal data show. The majority infections have occurred in flocks of poultry — both commercial and non-commercial. At the same time, bird flu has been confirmed in 357 wild birds — such as geese, ducks and hawks — statewide, though researchers have noted more surveillance is needed to understand the virus' true scope of spread in the wild. Wild birds are also suspected to have infected dairy cattle at various locations across the United States, including Texas, New Mexico and Kansas.

