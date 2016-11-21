Thousands of taxpayers don't want to pay for Buckingham Palace renovation

LONDON — Home improvements come with a price tag. If that house happens to be Buckingham Palace, then the price tag is £369m.

Last week the UK Treasury announced that taxpayers will be footing the bill for the 10-year refurbishment.

Naturally, not everyone is happy about it. In fact, hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition to urge the royal family to pay for the palace's refurbishments themselves.

The Royal Trustees — including the prime minister and chancellor — said that the works would be funded by a temporary increase in the Sovereign Grant — a publicly funded grant which pays for the expenses of running the Queen's household.

The refurbishment of the palace — which contains 775 rooms and 78 bathrooms — will involve repairs to cables, lead pipes, and the replacement of boilers and wiring.

The petition to make the royals pay for the palace renovation has been signed more than 120,000 times.

"Buckingham Palace is about to be given a £369m ($457.5m) refurbishment. Tax payers are paying for it. The Crown and its estates should be made to fund its own renovations," reads a description on the petition started by a person named Mark Johnson.

"There is a national housing crisis, the NHS is in crisis, austerity is forcing cuts in many front line services. Now the Royals expect us to dig deeper to refurbish Buckingham Palace. The Crown's wealth is inestimable."

"This is, in a word, outrageous," the petition continued.

Many people took to Twitter to express their opposition to the expense given the current economic issues facing British people.

Privileged family receive ultimate home makeover, meanwhile 50's women can't get pensions and 1 in 4 children live in poverty. #ToryBritain pic.twitter.com/M35g9Zmt0z — Mhairi Black MP (@MhairiBlack) November 18, 2016

The UK where we'll happily pay £360m to renovate Buckingham Palace but aren't able to help the 40,000 homeless people on our own streets. — ㅤ (@Reyezist) November 18, 2016

Why are we spending £370m to refurb #BuckinghamPalace but not funding hospices? This country is a disgrace #ChildrenInNeed — Sara Mason (@piglet2602) November 18, 2016