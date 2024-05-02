Thousands of students set to graduate in El Paso: List of commencement ceremonies

El Paso seniors are preparing to walk across the stage as thousands are set for high school graduation.

The three largest school districts, El Paso Independent School District, Socorro Independent School District and Ysleta Independent School District will hold commencement ceremonies for 2024 from Thursday, May 30 to Thursday, June 13.

Tips for families:

Arrive early to the ceremony to provide ample time for parking and seating.

Refrain from disruptions when the graduate's name is called so other names can be heard clearly.

Many ceremonies are happening at the Don Haskin's Center. Make sure to park in appropriate spaces to avoid risk of getting your vehicle towed.

Keep in mind the facility's safety policies, including a list of prohibited items, such as noisemakers, strollers, and camera tripods. Also, only clear bags and small clutch-type purses are allowed.

2024 commencement ceremony schedule, by district:

El Paso Independent School District:

Monday, June 10

Jefferson High School/Silva Health Magnet School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

9 a.m.

Young Women’s Academy

UTEP Magoffin Auditorium, , 151 Glory Road

11:30 a.m.

Burges High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

2 p.m.

Franklin High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11

Andress High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

9 a.m.

Transmountain Early College High School

UTEP Magoffin Auditorium, 675 Circle Drive

11:30 a.m.

Bowie High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

2 p.m.

Coronado High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Rd.

6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

Irvin High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Rd.

9 a.m.

Austin High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

2 p.m.

Chapin High School

UTEP Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

6 p.m.

Thursday, June 13

College Career Technology Academy

El Paso High Auditorium, 800 E. Schuster Ave.

2 p.m.

El Paso High School

El Paso High Jones Stadium, 1600 N Virginia St.

7 p.m.

Socorro Independent School District

Friday, May 31

Mission Early College High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

8 a.m.

El Dorado High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

11 a.m.

Montwood High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

3 p.m.

Pebble Hills High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Socorro High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

9 a.m.

Americas High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

1 p.m.

Eastlake High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

5 p.m.

Ysleta Independent School District:

Thursday, May 30

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Plaza Theater, 125 Henry Trost Court

10 a.m.

Valle Verde Early College High School

Plaza Theater, 125 Henty Trost Court

2 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Ysleta High School

Hutchins Stadium, 8600 Alameda Ave.

8 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Parkland High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

9 a.m.

Del Valle High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

1:30 p.m.

Bel Air High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

Eastwood High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

9 a.m.

Riverside High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

1:30 p.m.

Hanks High School

Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road

6 p.m.

Did we miss something? We invite readers to email us at abedoya@elpasotimes.com if they want us to add to our graduation list or share a special graduate story.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: List of graduation ceremonies for El Paso high students