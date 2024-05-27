Thousands still without power in KC metro after Saturday storms. When will it be restored?

After more than 140,000 customers were without power following Saturday’s storms, Evergy said power should return to most people by Tuesday evening.

More than 85% of customers’ power is restored as of Monday afternoon. The utility company added hundreds of additional workers from other parts of Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin in efforts to restore power as quick as possible.

Most of the outages were due to significant wind, Evergy said in a statement 3 p.m. Monday. Wind speeds up to 18 mph and gusts up to 32 mph in the Kansas City area, knocked over trees that fell on power lines. Many poles needed to be repaired or replaced.

Downed lines created a safety hazard in some areas and needed to be replaced.

Nearly 900 line and vegetation crews from neighboring utilities have been working to restore power in the Kansas City metro area.

Local and regional contractors are also helping, Evergy said.

“We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to restore power as quickly as safely possible,” Evergy leaders said in a statement.

About 15,600 customers were still without power as of a little after 4 p.m. Monday.