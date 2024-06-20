Thousands in Southwestern Pa. could be in dark through the weekend, utility companies say

Jun. 19—More than 9,000 area utility customers remained without power Wednesday morning, as crews continued to repair damage from storms that swept through the region Monday evening.

Duquesne Light estimated that all its affected customers could have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday, with many expected to be restored sooner.

But, according to a company announcement: "With the potential for more storms and heat-related issues this week, the estimated time of restoration could move into next week."

It advised, "Customers who remain without power should consider alternate arrangements to stay cool and safe — especially during this historic heat wave."

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Duquesne Light reported about 8,800 customers without electricity, down from 85,000 who were in the dark during the peak of outages Monday night.

Among areas with the largest remaining outages Wednesday morning were: Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood, with about 1,500; Hampton, with about 1,400; Pine, with about 940; and Shaler, with about 730.

Contractors and mutual assistance crews from American Electric Power (AEP) in Ohio and West Virginia are helping with repairs.

First Energy said some of its affected customers in Allegheny County and nearby areas might not have electrical service restored until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, First Energy reported service outages for about 4,000 customers in Pennsylvania, down from nearly 25,000 at 6 p.m. Monday. Outages affected 85 customers in Westmoreland County Wednesday morning, reduced from about 6,200 without power in that county on Monday night.

About 340 First Energy customers were waiting for power to be restored in Allegheny County.

The National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office has issued an excessive heat warning, indicating prolonged dangerous hot conditions — with heat index values ranging between 105 and 110 degrees — are likely through 8 p.m. Friday in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Fayette and Washington counties.

Jeff Himler is a TribLive reporter covering Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant Area and Derry Area school districts and their communities. He also reports on transportation issues. A journalist for more than three decades, he enjoys delving into local history. He can be reached at jhimler@triblive.com.