Thousands protest in Berlin against high rents, evictions

Participants hold a banner reading "The rent is too high!" during a demonstration against high rents in Berlin. Paul Zinken/dpa

Several thousand people demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday against high rents and evictions in the German capital.

The protesters - numbering 4,000 according to police but 12,000 according to organizers - demanded a radical change in housing policy.

Demonstrators called for a nationwide rent cap, an end to forced evictions and a ban on contract terminations in cases where owners seek to use a property for their own purposes.

They also demanded the implementation of a 2021 referendum which saw 59% of voters demand public ownership of real estate companies with more than 3,000 flats in Berlin.

Participants hold signs reading "Speculators out" and "drinking landlord tears" during a demonstration against high rents in Berlin. Paul Zinken/dpa