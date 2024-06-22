Thousands of people lose power in Monmouth County: What to know

Thousands of people lost power in Monmouth County Saturday during a brutally hot stretch of weather in New Jersey.

As of about 5:30 p.m. over 17,000 JCP&L customers were without service, according to the company's outage map. Middletown had the most people without power at over 5,800.

Other towns with over 1,000 customers without power included Atlantic Highlands, Fair Haven, Highlands, Red Bank and Rumson.

Ocean County saw fewer than 100 customers without power.

The heat continues for this weekend. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest they've been within this stretch of heat. Limit your time outdoors, and if you are outside, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated! #NJwx #PAwx #MDwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/FHTRGXeVn0 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 22, 2024

Middletown was still about 90 degrees in the early evening. Saturday continued a heat wave that embroiled much of New Jersey this week. The heat index for Long Branch was 98 degrees Saturday, per the National Weather Service of Mount Holly.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Monmouth County NJ residents lose power on Saturday