Thousands of people lose power during second round of severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania

A second round of thunderstorms over Memorial Day weekend have left thousands of people without power.

Duquesne Light Company is reporting over 4,000 power outages. Some of their highest outages are:

Baldwin Boro - 1,141 outages

Economy - 301 outages

Indiana - 140 outages

Kilbuck -124 outages

Millvale - 105 outages

Moon - 1,323 outages

Ohio - 168 outages

Richland - 168 outages

Shaler - 308 outages

West Deer - 504 outages

Penn Power is also reporting outages in the thousands. Their current outages are:

Allegheny County - 506 outages

Armstrong County - 23 outages

Butler County - 508 outages

Fayette County - 2,398 outages

Greene County - 142 outages

Washington County - 2,097 outages

Westmoreland County - 140 outages

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

