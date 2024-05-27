Thousands of people lose power during second round of severe thunderstorms in Western Pennsylvania
A second round of thunderstorms over Memorial Day weekend have left thousands of people without power.
Duquesne Light Company is reporting over 4,000 power outages. Some of their highest outages are:
Baldwin Boro - 1,141 outages
Economy - 301 outages
Indiana - 140 outages
Kilbuck -124 outages
Millvale - 105 outages
Moon - 1,323 outages
Ohio - 168 outages
Richland - 168 outages
Shaler - 308 outages
West Deer - 504 outages
Penn Power is also reporting outages in the thousands. Their current outages are:
Allegheny County - 506 outages
Armstrong County - 23 outages
Butler County - 508 outages
Fayette County - 2,398 outages
Greene County - 142 outages
Washington County - 2,097 outages
Westmoreland County - 140 outages
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
