Winds batter NE Ohio, Thousands still without power

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands of customers across NE Ohio are still without power this morning after wind gusts up to 60 mph battered NE Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy, as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday, 5,000 Cuyahoga County customers have no power.

Other counties with substantial outages include 2,500 in Geauga County, 800 in Lake County, 1,000 in Portage County, and 4,500 in Trumbull County.

FirstEnergy says it’s unclear at this time when most customers should have their power restored.

