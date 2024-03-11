Thousands lose power in North Jersey as strong winds go through region

New Jersey and the surrounding areas were placed under a wind advisory from the National Weather Service early Monday morning and power outages are being reported all over the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday PSE&G was reporting 3,901 affected customers and JCP&L was reporting 9,042 affected customers. The number of affected customers in North Jersey per PSE&G's power outage map and JCP&L's power outage map were:

Bergen: 1,054 customers affected

Passaic: 130

Morris: 752

Sussex: 2,083

Essex: 0

The National Weather Service is expecting northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph throughout the day. The wind advisory, which is in place for New Jersey, Delaware, northeast Maryland, and eastern Pennsylvania, is set to last until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs or some weaker trees could be blown down and some power outages may result," according to the National Weather Service. "The saturated ground may make it easier for some trees to fall, especially weaker or shallow rooted trees."

The NWS recommends that those in the affected areas use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and double check that outdoor objects are secure.

You can report an outage to PSE&G by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734), calling 1-800-436-PSEG (7734), or going to their website at nj.pseg.com.

You can report an outage to JCP&L at https://www.firstenergycorp.com/outages_help/Report_Power_Outages.html or by calling 888-544-4877.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ power outages hit Bergen, Sussex counties with strong winds