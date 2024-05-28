Thousands line up for annual National Memorial Day Parade

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An occasional sprinkle could not damper the spirits of those who lined Constitution Avenue for the annual National Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the American Veterans Center.

Military units highlighted the event that started at 7th St. NW, and ended 10 blocks down the road.

“It’s good because they march so cool, all the dress, how they walk and how they lead the parade,” said Luca Galvet, who was visiting from Fairfax, Va.

Soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day

The 20th edition of the parade featured plenty of high school bands and displays that entertained the crowd.

“It’s good because people get to dress up in cool outfits, and play instruments,” said little Sabrina Dakouri, of Baltimore, who attended her first parade.

The crowd turned out to be a bit smaller from recent years but that did not stop them from remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“To come and and honor the people who have suffered and died and still the for the missing in action, and just to celebrate all the people,” said Geneva Jones, of Silver Spring, Md.

The parade featured more than 5,000 people from across the nation, as they represented nearly every state and the District.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.