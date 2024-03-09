Thousands in Israel protest against government, urge hostage release

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Israeli cities on Saturday to demonstrate for the release of the hostages held by the militant Palestinian organization Hamas and against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saturday's rally by hostage families in the centre of Tel Aviv was marked by International Women's Day a day earlier.

Relatives of female hostages and victims of Hamas violence and a young woman who was released in November addressed the rally.

A few hundred metres away, several thousand people demonstrated against Netanyahu's government. Near the headquarters of the Defence Ministry, police stopped them from blocking a city highway, Israeli media reported. A total of 16 demonstrators were arrested.

The opponents of the government accuse Netanyahu of a misguided policy that is only concerned with his own interests, meaning that the country was unprepared when Hamas and other extremist groups attacked southern Israel on October 7th.

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Saturday in front of President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem. They also demanded freedom for the hostages.

According to Israeli estimates, 134 hostages, including around 20 women, are still in the hands of the terrorists. According to Israeli information, only around 100 of the hostages are believed to be alive.

In Caesarea, near Tel Aviv, a large crowd gathered in front of Netanyahu's private villa.

Referring to the prime minister, one of the speakers, a former general, said: "Your policy is aimed at only one thing: staying in power at all costs, and the war serves your purposes perfectly."

Indirect negotiations on a temporary ceasefire and the release of more hostages are currently at an impasse.