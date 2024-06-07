Thousands head to El Paso for Texas Democratic Convention

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of delegates will be in El Paso from Thursday, June 6, to Saturday, June 8 for the Texas Democratic Convention.

During this time, several high-profile state and national political leaders will be speaking with party members during training sessions and interest caucuses.

The first night consisted of a kick-off reception where former congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Sen. César Blanco, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa and others, all spoke to launch the event.

“We know that we have a huge task in November. And that’s to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, to reelect Joe Biden, to elect Paul and already to the United States Senate, pick up enough seats to ultimately flip the Texas House and elect Democrats here in El Paso County,” said Hinojosa when asked about his main goal for the convention.

Hinojosa said their party was going to focus on voter engagement and empowerment.

“It is incredibly exciting to have Democrats from all across the state, from rural communities, urban communities, every pocket of the great state of Texas come to our community and El Paso to convene to debate about our priorities,” said Rep. Escobar.

Escobar said she hoped the convention will include productive dialogue around bodily autonomy, immigration reform, housing and fully funding education.

It’s been more than 20 years since the Texas Democratic Convention was held in El Paso.

Hinojosa said given the city’s leadership, it made sense for the Sun City to host this year’s rally.

“It’s a great Democratic city. [The] leadership here did an outstanding job in promoting and marketing El Paso as a great city to having a convention. And if we had not been here in 22 years. So, it was time,” said Hinojosa.

For more details on the agenda and official schedule, you can visit the convention’s website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.