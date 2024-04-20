Thousands of grams of illegal drugs seized so far this year in Clayton Co., sheriff’s office says

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday they have seized thousands of grams of illegal drugs, and hundreds of illegal pills so far this year.

“You cannot and will not steal a gun or car, ride our streets, commit a crime, and victimize the citizens of Clayton,” Sheriff Levon Allen said in a statement.

Allen said he has authorized all his units to use P.I.T. maneuvers to stop suspected criminals, “so mess around and find out if you want to, and you will be in a ditch.”

So far this year, the department has seized:

Marijuana 7,931.44 grams

Cocaine 1,769.89 grams

Meth 137.13 grams

MDMA 968 pills

MDMA 124.21 grams

Mushrooms 3.25lbs

24oz of promethazine

2.6 pounds of THC wax

Crack cocaine 31.6 grams

Marijuana edibles 7.78 lbs

Heroin 1.4 grams

Fentanyl 1.03 pound

660 Fentanyl pills

2 THC pens

22 THC gummies

45 amphetamine schedule 2 pills

2 bottles of promethazine

There have been a total of 1,736 arrests, 115 stolen guns have been recovered, and 58 stolen vehicles captured.

