Thousands of grams of illegal drugs seized so far this year in Clayton Co., sheriff’s office says
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday they have seized thousands of grams of illegal drugs, and hundreds of illegal pills so far this year.
“You cannot and will not steal a gun or car, ride our streets, commit a crime, and victimize the citizens of Clayton,” Sheriff Levon Allen said in a statement.
Allen said he has authorized all his units to use P.I.T. maneuvers to stop suspected criminals, “so mess around and find out if you want to, and you will be in a ditch.”
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
So far this year, the department has seized:
Marijuana 7,931.44 grams
Cocaine 1,769.89 grams
Meth 137.13 grams
MDMA 968 pills
MDMA 124.21 grams
Mushrooms 3.25lbs
24oz of promethazine
2.6 pounds of THC wax
Crack cocaine 31.6 grams
Marijuana edibles 7.78 lbs
Heroin 1.4 grams
Fentanyl 1.03 pound
660 Fentanyl pills
2 THC pens
22 THC gummies
45 amphetamine schedule 2 pills
2 bottles of promethazine
There have been a total of 1,736 arrests, 115 stolen guns have been recovered, and 58 stolen vehicles captured.
TRENDING STORIES:
Family of toddler found wandering southwest Atlanta in diaper Saturday morning located
Metro Atlanta business owner desperate over mail delays, says negatively impacts customers
Jamaican restaurant in southwest Atlanta catches fire, officials say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: