Thousands of graduates celebrated during Middle Tennessee commencements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Whether it was surprising each member of the Class of 2024 with a $50 bill, bringing in a celebrity as a keynote speaker, or giving honorary degrees to former governors, multiple Middle Tennessee universities put in the effort to make sure this weekend’s spring commencement ceremonies were unforgettable.

Thousands of people graduated from several schools across the region on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, surrounded by their loved ones. The following colleges and universities have provided details about their commencement events:

Austin Peay State University:

Approximately 1,100 students graduated during Austin Peay State University’s three spring commencement ceremonies, which were held at the Dunn Center at separate times on Friday, according to the school:

The 9 a.m. ceremony was for undergraduates from the College of Arts and Letters and College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

The 1 p.m. ceremony was for undergraduates from the College of Business; the Eriksson College of Education; the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics; and University College.

The 4 p.m. ceremony was for graduates from the College of Graduate Studies.

(Courtesy: Austin Peay State University)

To check out the high-resolution photos from the ceremonies, follow this link.

Belmont University:

Belmont University held its four spring commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on Friday and Saturday in the Curb Event Center. Over the course of the four ceremonies, officials said the school recognized the graduation of 1,758 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral candidates.

Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones delivered the commencement address at all ceremonies.

During Friday morning’s ceremony, Jones awarded special honorary Doctor of University degrees to two former governors, Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam, both of whom have “greatly impacted the state of Tennessee and beyond as public servants, businessmen and visionaries,” according to Belmont.

Belmont University held a series of four commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on May 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Sam Simpkins via Belmont University)

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen was awarded a special honorary Doctor of University degree as Belmont University held a series of four commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on May 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Sam Simpkins via Belmont University)

Former Gov. Bill Haslam was awarded a special honorary Doctor of University degree as Belmont University held a series of four commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on May 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Sam Simpkins via Belmont University)

Jones noted Bredesen and Haslam’s leadership, business acumen, and commendable journey post-governorship with their “You Might Be Right” podcast, which is currently in its fourth season.

“This initiative exemplifies bipartisanship, reminding us of the power of dialogue and mutual respect,” he said. “Today, as we honor Governors Bredesen and Haslam, we celebrate their achievements alongside their ongoing contribution to fostering a community that values dialogue over division, empathy over enmity.”

Recording of all ceremonies are available on Belmont’s YouTube channel. You can also view the photos from the commencement ceremonies by clicking here.

Middle Tennessee State University:

According to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), a total of 2,439 graduates were celebrated over three commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday inside Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

On Friday, officials said graduates of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the College of Liberal Arts heard from alumnus and Franklin County Schools Director Cary Holman while state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville) shared advice Saturday morning with graduates of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences and University College. Then, Recording Industry alumnus Michael Hardy — who performs professionally as HARDY — shared deeply personal keynote remarks to graduates from the College of Media and Entertainment, the Jones College of Business, and the College of Education Saturday afternoon.

MTSU alumnus and singer-songwriter Michael Hardy gives keynote remarks at the May 4, 2024, afternoon spring commencement ceremony at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. (Courtesy: Andy Heidt via MTSU)

The 33-year-old artist — who, according to MTSU, is believed to be the university’s youngest alumnus to return as a commencement speaker — told graduates “not to be afraid to say yes” when opportunities arise, recalling an opportunity he had several years ago as a young songwriter to collaborate with an up and coming artist, which would lead to his first No. 1 hit, a record deal, national tours, and subsequent top hits.

“There is a very big chance that none of that would have happened if I had not said yes to my friend Morgan Wallen back in 2016,” he said. “My point is this: Don’t be afraid to say yes to an opportunity just because you don’t think you will see an immediate result. You never know where your successes will come from…Take a chance on yourself.”

However, Hardy also urged graduates not to let their drive for professional success consume their lives to the point where they neglect their loved ones and themselves by trying to be too much of a people pleaser. He said that track led him to an emotional breakdown within the past year, causing him to reprioritize things in his life.

“Stand up for yourself when the time comes, and if your gut is ever telling you to stand up for yourself, go with your gut every single time,” he said. “And when you do that, you gain pride, and when you gain pride you gain self-confidence, and self-confidence is fuel for success.”

More than 2,400 MTSU graduates prepare to receive their degrees at the May 3, 2023, commencement ceremony at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. (Courtesy: J. Intintoli via MTSU)

In welcoming remarks at each ceremony, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee expressed pride in the school being “Tennessee’s University of Opportunities,” offering pathways to success for first-generation college students, and being a top workforce provider to the Greater Nashville area.

“For more than a century, so many people have come here to find purpose and direction, and to change the trajectory of their lives for the better,” McPhee said. “And by living up to this brand, we also lift up the economy and quality of life in our region and state. I am proud that more than 70% of our graduates remain in the great state of Tennessee, building lives, opening businesses, starting families, and contributing to their communities.”

Of the 2,439 graduates celebrated at the three commencement ceremonies, officials said 2,036 were undergraduates and 403 were graduate students, including 366 master’s and 21 education-specialist recipients, as well as 16 doctoral degree-holders. In addition, 29 graduate students received graduate certificates.

MTSU alumnus and Franklin County School District Director Cary Holman gives keynote remarks at the May 3, 2024, commencement ceremony at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. (Courtesy: J. Intintoli via MTSU)

As keynote speaker for Friday afternoon’s ceremony, the director of the Franklin County School District jokingly told graduates from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and College of Liberal Arts that “today is a setup.”

Holman noted that the thousands of parents and guardians in attendance were shedding tears of joy because their purses and wallets would now be a bit fuller: “They are about to cut you off financially…or they’re going to minimize their support.”

Turning to a more serious point, though, Holman — who earned his Ed.S. degree from MTSU and was a longtime administrator in Rutherford County Schools — focused on the acronym “BLUE” to give graduates directions for the next step in their lives, with B standing for “believing that you have done it.”

“L means live a life full of impact — your actions, your words will either draw or they will deter you,” he said. “U is understand your value. Your experiences, your exposure and your expectations will take you far in life. And then E…expect greatness. You know why? Because you’re educated and you are determined.”

“Take the time to appreciate your True Blue journey,” Holman continued, ending with a favorite personal quote to encourage graduates in their next phase of life: “A willing mind desires to see the mountains moved, but a determined mind moves the mountains.”

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee is showed with state Rep. Bob Freeman, an alumnus who served as keynote speaker for the May 4, 2024, morning spring commencement ceremony at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. (Courtesy: Cat Curtis Murphy via MTSU)

The state representative for Tennessee’s 56th District gave special acknowledgement to the first-generation graduates in his keynote remarks at Saturday morning’s ceremony for students exiting the College of Basic and Applied Sciences and University College.

Graduation “is not just a personal achievement, but a collective celebration” for them and their families and supporters, according to Freeman, who is also president of Freeman Webb real estate company.

“Each of you sitting here today have faced unique challenges, overcome obstacles and emerged more robust and more resilient because of them,” he said. “Remember, it’s not the fairness of the challenge that defines you, it’s your response to it…As you stand on the threshold of a new challenge, remember that every challenge is an opportunity in disguise.”

The official spring 2024 commencement program, which lists all the graduates by college and provides more details on the event and speakers, is available online.

With the completion of the spring 2024 commencement ceremonies, MTSU said it has now awarded more than 185,491 degrees to its students — including associate, bachelor’s, master’s, educational specialist, and doctoral degrees — since its 1911 founding as it completes its 113th academic year this summer.

Tennessee State University:

Tennessee State University (TSU) said nearly 600 undergraduates received their degrees Saturday at the ceremony held in Hale Stadium.

Outgoing TSU President Glenda Glover, who is retiring on June 30, told graduates to “stay grounded in faith and that they could match and surpass the talent of anyone in any field,” according to officials.

Then, during her closing remarks, Glover had one last surprise for the Class of 2024, as seen in a video released by TSU.

“I told my husband, I want to do something special. I want to take each of the 2024 graduates to lunch.’ Well, it’s impossible for all of us to assemble together after this commencement, but you can still have lunch on me, so while you’re standing, I want you to bend down and look under your chair,” Glover said as row after row of students followed her instructions. “Every one of you should have a $50 bill!”

You can hear the roar of applause in the video, which shows countless students grinning, cheering, and waving the envelopes holding the money in the air.

To watch Glover’s entire keynote address and the rest of the commencement ceremony, visit TSU’s YouTube channel.

Tennessee Tech University:

Tennessee Tech University said it welcomed more than 1,350 students into the ranks of its newest alumni at its spring commencement ceremonies, which were held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday at the Hooper Eblen Center.

According to officials, the spring 2024 graduating class included students from 80 counties throughout Tennessee, along with 24 other states and 17 other countries, all with birth years ranging from 1962 to 2005. Undergraduate degrees were awarded to students across 52 fields of study, while graduate degrees were given to students from 32 fields of study.

“You are set to get a great return on investment because you have what the world wants and desperately needs: talent and tenacity,” Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham said in his remarks to graduates. “You are and forever will be bold, fearless, confident and kind Golden Eagles.”

During both the morning and afternoon ceremonies, the university said its graduates heard video remarks from Amelia Greer, an alumna now serving as morning news anchor for WDEF-TV in Chattanooga; Addison Dorris, a graduating student from the College of Business and outgoing student trustee, as well as the 2024 recipient of Tech’s highest student honor, the Derryberry Award; and Rev. W. Antoni Sinkfield, the 2023 recipient of Tech’s Distinguished Alumnus Award and the associate dean for community life at Wesley Theological Seminary.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Tech Public Relations)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Tech Public Relations)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Tech Public Relations)

“Even after you turn the tassel and throw your cap up in the air, something about Cookeville, Tennessee will always hold a special place in your heart,” Greer said in her remarks to graduates. “Go out there and take on the world one step at a time.”

“You are the new ambassadors of this great institution, equipped to extend its legacy of making a meaningful difference in the world,” Sinkfield said, encouraging graduates to embrace the future with open arms and open hearts.

If you want to watch the video of Tennessee Tech’s morning commencement ceremony — which included the College of Agriculture and Human Ecology, the College of Business, the College of Engineering, and the College of Fine Arts — click here.

The afternoon ceremony featured the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Interdisciplinary Studies, and the Whitson-Hester School of Nursing. Follow this link to view the video from that event.

According to Tennessee Tech, students from the College of Graduate Studies received degrees at both the morning and afternoon ceremonies based on their field of study.

Several photos from the spring commencement are available online.

Volunteer State Community College:

Volunteer State Community College said graduates’ degrees were awarded Saturday morning at the Pickel Field House on the Gallatin campus.

“In total, 353 graduates crossed the stage, commemorating the end of this part of their journey with 19 different counties of birth represented. The College also commemorated 15 veteran students with a special coin given by Dr. Ken Hanson from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission,” school officials said in a statement. “Students participating had eleven different countries of birth and ranged in age from 18 to 76 years old. In the group of graduates included 14 dual enrollment students and 29 graduates from Sumner County Middle College, receiving their high school diplomas along with an associate’s degree simultaneously!”

Vol State Interim President Dr. Russ Deaton shares his remarks at the 2024 spring commencement. (Courtesy: Vol State)

Vol State Interim President Dr. Russ Deaton shares his remarks at the 2024 spring commencement. (Courtesy: Vol State)

Faculty Council Leader Laura Black presents the Outstanding Graduate Award to Nicholas Hunter. (Courtesy: Vol State)

Interim President Dr. Russ Deaton presided over the ceremony with an impactful message for the graduates, according to Vol State. In addition, the Outstanding Graduate Student Award from faculty was given to Nicholas Hunter, who was declared exemplary in the classroom and in the support of others. Meanwhile, Evan Jones — a graduate and former Pioneer athlete from 2014 — was recognized as the distinguished alumnus during the ceremony by the Vol State College Foundation.

To watch Saturday’s ceremony in its entirety, click here.

