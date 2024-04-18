Thousands of goods worth millions recovered in retail theft crackdown

TechCrunch

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published new guidance that has major implications for adtech giants like Meta and other large platforms. Since November 2023, the owner of Facebook and Instagram has forced users in the European Union to agree to being tracked and profiled for its ad targeting business, or else pay it a monthly subscription to access ad-free versions of the services. The guidance, which was confirmed incoming Wednesday as we reported earlier, will steer how privacy regulators interpret the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in a critical area.