Thousands of goods worth millions recovered in retail theft crackdown
A crackdown on organized retail theft has led to nearly 500 arrests, according to a state task force.
A crackdown on organized retail theft has led to nearly 500 arrests, according to a state task force.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
Jury selection is set to resume Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria.
Biden is borrowing a Trump tactic by proposing new tariffs on a few Chinese imports. But it's far from the Full Trump.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
LG's S95TR Dolby Atmos soundbar isn't cheap, but at least it includes a subwoofer and rear surround speakers in the box.
Taylor Swift is dropping easter eggs like crazy about "The Tortured Poets Department." Here's everything we know about her new album.
Whether you’re looking for cash back, travel rewards, an intro 0% APR, or anything in between, the best Amex credit cards have something for almost everyone.
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published new guidance that has major implications for adtech giants like Meta and other large platforms. Since November 2023, the owner of Facebook and Instagram has forced users in the European Union to agree to being tracked and profiled for its ad targeting business, or else pay it a monthly subscription to access ad-free versions of the services. The guidance, which was confirmed incoming Wednesday as we reported earlier, will steer how privacy regulators interpret the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in a critical area.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
BMW is offering significant rebates on its electric models through April, though some are still quite pricey.
Asked which candidate they would vote for “if Trump is convicted of a serious crime in the coming months,” just 36% of voters now say the former president — fewer than ever before.
Ready to meet the 2024 wide receiver prospects? Matt Harmon gets us ready for the NFL Draft with his breakdown of the deep class of WRs.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
Found Energy doesn’t have the typical startup origin story: It began with a space robot that was supposed to eat itself. Now, the company is developing that same technology with an eye toward powering aluminum smelters and long-haul shipping. Nearly a decade ago, Peter Godart, Found Energy’s co-founder and CEO, was a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Incoming guidance by an expert steering body on European Union data protection law could have major implications for Meta's advertising business model. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has decided that large platforms such as Facebook and Instagram cannot force a "binary" pay or consent choice on users, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the decision.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.