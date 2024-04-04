Thousands are expected in upstate NY for eclipse. Will it help offset 'lackluster' winter?

Soon, thousands of visitors are expected to flood Old Forge to witness the Great American Eclipse. The town lies in the path of totality and will observe darkness, as the moon blocks the sun, for three minutes.

The last total solar eclipse in the U.S, August 2017, was cited as the largest single tourist event on record. Which raises the question: how will the celestial event impact Upstate New York's economy?

A myriad of stars fill the sky above Bald Mountain.

Adirondack Total Solar Eclipse Celebration event organizer, Ximena Gardner, said trying to guess foot traffic would mean making up numbers.

“There’s no way to know how many people will visit until April 9,” she argued. “But, we are expecting thousands with our hotels and campgrounds already sold out.”

Gardener has nine visitors staying at her home for the eclipse. She noted a friend hosting 28 guests.

“I hope the event brings in lots of revenue since this winter has been so touch and go for us,” Gardener said. “It hasn’t been great economically; in many ways we rely on snowy weather conditions.”

Webb Town Supervisor Mike Farmer said he anticipates the incoming crowd to offset an otherwise “lackluster” winter.

“The impact of the eclipse will be significant for our town and the entire Central Adirondack area," he said. "We are hoping for the best and planning for the worst. The best would be comparable to a large Fourth of July sized gathering. More than that would be overwhelming.”

A wintery landsape envelops Old Forge pond.

Space Talks, solar eclipse sound baths

Farmer said the town scheduled weekend events to prevent gridlock issues on April 8.

Two Utica University physics professors – Hava Turkakin and Brandon Flemming – will present SPACE Talks at the Strand Theater April 6-7, a spin-off of TED talks.

Turtakin’s presentation, 1:30 p.m. on April 6, examines the relationship between mankind and the solar system, she said. Flemming described his discussion, 4 p.m. on April 7, as a deep-dive into the science behind the eclipse.

Moonset above Moose Lake, NY.

On April 6, the View Art Center will offer a mobile planetarium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later that evening Andrea Villere, a certified healing practitioner, is holding a Solar Eclipse Sound Bath at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Gymnasium.

“The sound bath experience will be amplified given the proximity to the eclipse," Villere said. “The change in carnal vibrations will be strong. This ritual will help us align with the cosmic energies at play.”

For over a decade, Villere has practiced the art of sound healing. She referred to it as her passion, it’s how she “serves humanity on a higher level.”

Villere said the various sound frequencies activate the parasympathetic nervous system – the body’s relaxation response – allowing participants to access a deeper state of meditation. She said this often leads to improved quality of sleep, decrease in anxiety, elevated moods, and an increase in overall vitality.

“This event gives us chance to connect with something much larger than our physical selves,” said Villere. “At the end of my classes I always say: we are spiritual beings having a human experience. The eclipse will allow us to connect with our core essence, which is beautiful.”

'A day to be enjoyed by all'

According to Gardner, April 8 will be a day to be enjoyed by all.

“At 10 a.m. we kick off the eclipse celebration at the George T Hiltebrant Recreation Center with live music, vendors, crafts, face painting, and more,” she said.

The Utica University Physics Department will hook up telescopes to a projector for safe mass-viewing. The event also features a host of local food vendors including Dough a Deer, and Mangia Macrina’s Food Truck.

“As long as supplies last we’ll also distribute free commemorative eclipse glasses,” Gardner added. “Then around 3:15 p.m. we’ll all head outside to the athletic fields witness something most of us will never see again in our lifetimes – a few minutes of full totality.”

Milky Way galaxy spotted above the Adirondack Railroad.

An additional 312 guests will arrive in Old Forge via the Adirondack Railroad, said Gardner. She revealed the train sold out at the end of January.

As stated by Amanda Hill, director of customer communications at the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, the train evades traffic problems anticipated on Route 28. Guests will be able to admire the changing landscape as they head north – from maple trees to aspen trees, she said.

The route offers a 5.5-hour quick-turn trip and a 9.5-hour layover trip. Passengers will leave Utica at 11:15 a.m. and head back shortly after the eclipse, returning by 4:15 p.m.

Economic impact

Farmer and Gardner both agreed the path of totality insinuates a price tag.

“After the last total solar eclipse the state of Wyoming traced their revenue through their sales tax audit,” Gardner pointed out. “There was a notable five day window, surrounding the eclipse, that made a financial impact. The next New York State sales tax audit on June 20 will reveal exactly how much money the path of totality generated."

Gardner feels the eclipse would serve as an "extra bonus" given the town's snowmobile trails and ski mountain – McCauley Mountain Ski Area – closed earlier than normal this year.

Sunset over Old Forge snowmobile trails.

“There’s so much natural beauty in these small Adirondack communities yet not all of them can find a way to survive," Gardner said. "While weather controls a lot, strategy helps. Old Forge, as part of the Central Adirondack Association, is always thinking of ways to ensure a steady stream of revenue. We have to keep asking ourselves: what can we do to entice people to come?”.

Gardner pointed out how McCauley tends to keep its trails open until April 7.

“There was talk about keeping the mountain open for an Eclipse ski,” Gardner implied. “That would have been really cool. But, with temperature as they’ve been, the weather is just not cooperative.”

Eclipse-onomics: Combatting a lackluster winter

According to National Weather Service Program Leader, Deanna Marks, Old Forge's annual snowfall total (1991-2020) is 137.9 inches. This year, the town only received 50.5 inches.

Farmer said the town’s low-snow season wasn't an anomaly, pointing to other towns forced to cancel winter events.

Snowy trail signs at McCauley Ski Area.

Earlier this winter the Boonville Snow Festival Committee announced there was no hope for postponed ice-oval racing. The event, originally scheduled for Jan. 26-28 was canceled due to “unfavorable weather and unsafe track conditions,” as released on social media.

“Fortunately, all our winter events were completed as scheduled including SNODEO, the kick-off snowmobile event in December, and SNOFEST, the closing snowmobile event,” said Farmer.

While weather played a role in the ski area’s early closure, Farmer speculated the influx of Kandahar racers added extra wear-and-tear on the trails. He also highlighted that 80% of McCauley’s weekday business relies on its school ski program, which already finished.

He referred to McCauley as Old Forge’s go-to winter refuge. Although the mountain lost significant coverage mid-March they still succeeded in hosting 200 youth racers for the Kandahar Festival.

“It would have been unique to have an eclipse ski day,” Farmer agreed. “Oh well. In theory it would have been unsafe given the inevitable thrill-seekers who would've still been willing to ski in deteriorating conditions.”

On March 22 the ski area released a Facebook post prompting skiers to “put their golf clubs back in the closet,” and “make the most of Mother Nature’s last laugh.”

McCauley re-opened for its final weekend, March 23-24, after receiving 10 inches of snow. Officials called it a "safe exit to a wonky winter."

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Solar eclipse 2024: Economic impact could help Utica after mild winter