Thousands expected at ‘Let Us Worship’ Capitol rally, Jesus March as Sacramento celebrates Pride

As many as 2,000 people are expected to flock Saturday night to the California state Capitol with a “Let Us Worship” concert and a Jesus March — both happening concurrently with the Sacramento Pride Festival this weekend.

The Let Us Worship Capitol tour is led by Christian musician Sean Feucht, a former worship leader at Redding’s controversial megachurch, Bethel Church, and former candidate for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Jesus March will partner with Feucht’s Let Us Worship movement.

This will be the fourth anniversary of the Let Us Worship concert and event, which started in 2020 as a response to COVID-19 public health measures, such as enforced social distancing and face mask requirements.

Feucht has positioned himself as a conservative Christian firebrand. He visited former President Donald Trump in 2019, where he and dozens of other Christian leaders “laid our hands on him and prayed for him,” and has protested against LGBTQ causes, abortion, the Black Lives Matter movement, vaccine mandates and sex education.

Feucht will visit Rocklin’s Destiny Church — whose members are encouraged to attend both downtown Sacramento events — the next day “for a conversation on culture, truth, and the Church.”