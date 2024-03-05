Thousands expected to flock to North Texas for the Great North American Eclipse
We are just over a month until the total solar eclipse. Check out where some are planning to be for a clear view of the sky for this incredibly rare event.
We are just over a month until the total solar eclipse. Check out where some are planning to be for a clear view of the sky for this incredibly rare event.
Ford is inviting Bronco owners to a special Off-Roadeo event on April 8 near Austin, Texas, to view a solar eclipse and see the Bronco Blackout Edition revealed.
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
In his quest to turn a simple and functioning Twitter app into X, the everything app that doesn’t do anything very well, Elon Musk launched audio and video calling on X last week — and this new feature is switched on by default, it leaks your IP address to anyone you talk with, and it’s incredibly confusing to figure out how to limit who can call you. A person's IP address is not hugely sensitive, but these online identifiers can be used to infer location and can be linked to a person's online activity, which can be dangerous for high-risk users. First of all, the audio and video calling feature is inside the Messages part of the X app, where a phone icon now appears in the top right-hand corner, both on iOS and Android.
Australian remote sensing startup Esper wants to capture hyperspectral imagery from space at a fraction of the price of its competitors. There’s a reason for that: Hyperspectral is an incredibly powerful type of remote sensing technology that uses a spectrometer to identify the spectral signature of objects. Armed with just $1 million in pre-seed funding and assistance from the Australian government in their first mission, Esper is aiming to beat out its better-capitalized peers with lower-cost tech.
People who are getting wealthier tell pollsters the economy is in poor shape. What gives?
A group of former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing Elon Musk and X over millions of dollars in unpaid severance benefits.
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
Adding usernames to a messaging app may seem like a standard feature, but for Signal, such identifiers were anathema to its mission of total privacy and security — until now. The upcoming 7.0 version adds usernames, but the company's president, Meredith Whittaker, explained that this was nowhere near as simple a decision as it may sound. The new feature sounds simple: You register a username and that appears instead of your phone number.
"The pricing is going to be in the higher ranges of what people have talked about," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the sports streaming service Fox is launching with Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery.
Hand-poured in Idaho, these flavored winners are super hydrating and eco-friendly.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
Are your pots and pans kitchen nightmares? This hybrid cookware is the stuff of dreams.
Macy's is trying to push forward with a new growth strategy while dealing with a growing buyout battle.
This deal will pay Wheeler $42 million per year, the highest average annual value for a contract extension in MLB history.
Mark Wahlberg talks "Arthur the King" and embracing "age appropriate" roles.
The EU has fined Apple €1.8 billion in response to a years-long investigation into the company's App Store practices. The Commission found Apple banned app developers from sharing information that might cost Apple money or users.
I chose to drive a non-Tesla EV to Chicago and back in February. And it was incredibly easy, without any charging problems. This is the future.
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Francine Bennett is a founding member of the board at the Ada Lovelace Institute and currently serves as the organization's interim director. Prior to this, she worked in biotech, using AI to find medical treatments for rare diseases.