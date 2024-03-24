Thousands enjoy free concerts at Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

Thousands of people enjoyed the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend.

The free event took part at Blackburn Park on Saturday and Sunday and featured musical performances from +Live+, Barenaked Ladies, Sister Hazel, Lisa Loeb, Crash Test Dummies, and more.

The festival began in 2015, attracting just a few thousand people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But at the 2022 festival, the crowd grew to over 40,000 during the two days, making it the second biggest music festival in Georgia behind Shaky Knees.

The festival also includes an artist market that features over 100 artists’ tents.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: