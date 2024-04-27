‘Thousands of dollars’ worth of damages reported after vandalism at Beavercreek park

Police in Beavercreek are investigating an act of vandalism at a city park.

Park staff discovered extensive damage to the bathroom and concession stand at Rotary Park on Saturday morning.

Pictures shared on social media showed that mirrors, sinks, and toilets, as well as the window at the concession stand, were destroyed.

“Repairing and replacing these items will incur significant costs for the city, amounting in thousands of dollars,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the vandalism, including information on those responsible, is asked to contact the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.











