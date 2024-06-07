Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise recovered after raid at Santa Fe home

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of dollars in merchandise swiped from stores all around Santa Fe were found stashed in an unassuming home. Now, two people are behind bars as investigators sift through the evidence of a major retail theft operation.

“Earlier today agents from our office in coordination with Santa Fe police executed a raid at that home,” said New Mexico Attorney General, Raúl Torrez.

Investigators with the Organized Retail Crime Unit have been watching a northwest Santa Fe home since April, after retailers and investigators repeatedly saw a group of “frequent flyers” shoplifting from multiple stores across the city.

“Ongoing surveillance revealed that there were a number of well-known shoplifters from around the area who were taking just mass amounts of stolen goods to this home,” said Torrez.

Torrez says after weeks of monitoring the group, they raided the home on Thursday. Investigators found it overflowing with stolen merchandise. “We’ve recovered up to this point several thousand dollars worth of goods from a number of different retail locations,” said Torrez.

Stolen items were found inside the home, garage, front, and backyard. Ranging from clothes, to tools and electronics. “The people that go to Home Depot, they also go to Target, they also go to some of the local pharmacy chains,” said Torrez.

During the raid, two women, Molly Maestas and Sandra Salazar, were arrested. “They’ve been charged with organized retail crime and conspiracy. There were at least two other individuals at the home who fled,” said Torrez.

Torrez says there is still a lot of information they hope the investigation can uncover. “We don’t yet know where they go next and that will be a big part of our investigation. It’s not only who is going out into these stores and stealing the goods but once they get to a location like this, where do they go next?” said Torrez.

He says everyone needs to work together to get control of the retail crime plaguing our state. “We’re hoping to engage more with local retailers, small mom-and-pop shops that can give us specific tips and leads about people that they know are having an impact in the community,” said Torrez.

Alongside all of the stolen merchandise, investigators also found drugs and weapons.

