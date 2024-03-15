Thousands of dollars raised for families of fatal school bus, semi crash in Illinois

Residents from Illinois and all over the country are coming together to support the mourning families after a fatal crash involving a school bus and semi-truck crash in Rushville, Illinois, which took the lives of two adults and three children on Monday.

A GoFundMe was set up following the tragedy to support the grieving families of the children for funeral arrangements that will need to be made following the loss of their family members.

Authorities identified the victims as:

5-year-old Maria Miller, of Rushville.

3-year-old Andrew Miller, of Rushville.

3-year-old Noah Driscoll, of Rushville.

57-year-old Angela Spiker, of Rushville.

72-year-old David Coufal, of Browning.

Since Monday, the GoFundMe has already raised over $39,000 in assistance to the families, with 552 donations.

“Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference and show these families that they're not alone during this incredibly difficult time,” organizer for donations Dominic Thurman wrote on the page. “Your support will help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and other unforeseen costs, allowing these families to focus on healing without the added stress of financial worries.”

Funeral arrangements will be made public by the Worthington Funeral home website at a later date for Noah, Maria and Andrew.

The crash happened around noon in Schuyler County, about 60 miles northwest of Springfield. The school bus was heading eastbound when the bus crossed into the west lane and collided with a semi-truck, according to authorities.

The vehicles became engulfed in flames, where both drivers and children riding were pronounced dead at the scene by police.

To support the Driscoll-Miller assistance fund, anyone can donate to the GoFundMe online or share the website by Facebook or email, which have links on the website's page.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

