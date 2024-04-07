Thousands of dollars in damage caused by Jeep at North Union Township post office, ballfield

An investigation is underway after a vehicle tore up the ground at locations in North Union Township.

The North Union Township supervisor says a Jeep tore up the grass outside of the post office on Friday.

Overnight, they returned and damaged the Mount Braddock Ballfield.

The Jeep got stuck in the mud while driving at the baseball field.

The supervisor says he wants to see the driver face vandalism charges.

“Hopefully was can prosecute them to the fullest. There’s no joy out of doing what they did. I can’t imagine how you could get a thrill out of tearing up a public place like this,” said supervisor Curtis Matthews.

Matthews says the damage caused by the driver will cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 arrested, including teen, in Allegheny County car break-in investigation Woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking in Carrick roadway $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Downtown ‘T’ line between Gateway Station, Steel Plaza shut down for next 2 months DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts