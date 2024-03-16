Thousands demonstrate in Israel for the release of hostages

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip block a road and set fire to the street during a rally calling for the release of hostages held by the Islamist Hamas and against Prime Minister Netanyahu's government. Cindy Riechau/dpa

Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities on Saturday in favour of the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement and in opposition to the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Relatives of the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip demanded a new hostage deal and called on the government to act quickly. Several demonstrations spread across Tel Aviv and blocked central traffic arteries in the coastal metropolis.

Chaotic scenes broke out between the police and demonstrators at some of the rallies. In some places, people set small fires, set off smoke bombs and chanted for the release of the hostages. The police also used water cannon to disperse individual gatherings. At times, the important Ayalon motorway was also blocked.

Relatives of the hostages abducted to the Gaza Strip accuse Netanyahu and his government of not doing enough to secure their release. "Our prime minister has forgotten that he is also the prime minister of 134 hostages," said a relative at a rally. "They have no more time, we have no more time. Do something now, we need you!"

Elsewhere, several thousand people demonstrated against the Netanyahu government and called for early elections. On a large screen, they played a video excerpt from a speech by US Senator Chuck Schumer, who said that he believed early elections were in Israel's interests. In front of the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, a group of war veterans set up a dummy tank.

Hundreds of people also gathered outside the residence of President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem. Dozens of demonstrators blocked roads there and, according to media reports, were dragged off the streets by the police.

