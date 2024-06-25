Thousands of customers without power in Green Bay, Appleton areas after early morning storms.

Strong storms caused thousands to lose power early Tuesday in northeastern Wisconsin.

A storm system moved through northeastern Wisconsin around 1a.m. Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds. No signs of flooding have been reported, but rivers are moving quickly due to the rain.

There were 230 power outages affecting over 2,490 customer as of noon Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Public Service.

WE Energies has reported 2,821 customers with no power, with 91 outages as of noon Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service Green Bay, the Appleton area saw 1.5 inches of rain, while Green Bay barely had two thirds of an inch of rain. Most wind speeds were reported at 50 to 60mph.

WPS has sent out crews throughout the day to fix the power outages. More than 10,000 customers have had their power restored. Crews have found that the outages were caused by broken utility poles, downed power lines, and trees that have fallen onto WPS equipment.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Storms caused power outages across northeastern Wisconsin