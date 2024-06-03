Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at Salt Lake parade, festival

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thousands of people marched through the streets on Sunday, June 2, to promote visibility, acceptance and unity for all.

The Utah Pride Center is calling it the largest festival and parade in the Beehive State. ABC4.com was at the parade and covered several of the weekend’s events.

READ NEXT: ‘Progressively worse’: Cracks in Eagle Mountain home growing, family unable to relocate

By Sunday night, event organizers were wrapping up the weekend that was jam-packed with activities and events for Pride supporters in Utah. The event that may have excited people the most was the annual Pride parade.

“We’re going to walk the entire parade route in these heels with a huge smile on my face,” one marcher said.

Cheers were loud and proud during the two-mile march. As Pride flags waved in the air, so did the people, as many said “Hello” to the ABC4 News team that was marching along with everyone else.

People at the parade said they believed that pride was important in Utah.

“There’s always a lot of pressure to be different than who you are,” West Jordan native Caden Jackson said. “And I think they show up to show people you can be who you are is important. I think that’s everything.”

Salt Lake City resident McKenna Paz said that, to them, Pride means being proud of who you are.

“Just knowing that you have value and you have worth, just for inherently existing — and that you are loved regardless of what people say about you, especially when it comes to sexuality — I just think everyone deserves to feel loved,” Paz said.

Supporters watched the different parade participants walk by, and said it meant the world to them.

“I remember when I was still in the closet, and afraid to be who I am, I would drive by these events and just sort of look at them from an outside perspective and afraid to really showcase who I was,” Mason Barton said. “And, ever since coming out, I’ve been able to really celebrate what this really is.”

Kaylee and Ash were also at the parade, and traveled down from Logan. They said that Pride means being comfortable in one’s own skin and being proud of oneself.

The march lasted a couple of hours, but some people said they wish the celebration could never end.

“I think we all get to love who we choose to love and be who we choose to be. And this celebrates that,” Centerville resident Edon Zollinger said. “And I wish we were in this space every day, 365 days a year in Utah, because that would be fabulous.”

Amber, from Pleasant Grove, said that Salt Lake does better with Pride than some other places.

“We love just coming to Salt Lake throughout the year and feeling a little less judged and more accepted and welcome,” Amber said.

The executive director from the Utah Pride Center, Chad Call, said more than 12,000 people marched down the streets of Salt Lake City for more than 100,000 spectators.

“Utah Pride is an incredibly important and meaningful event for our queer community, provides us the visibility and provides a safe space for people to come,” Call said.

Organizers said proceeds from the event directly support the local queer community through the Utah Pride Center with regular programs and services.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.