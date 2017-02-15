Thousands bury two boys kidnapped, murdered in Guatemala

Thousands of indigenous Guatemalans accompany to the cemetery the coffins of two children killed by their kidnappers in the Cerro Alto village in San Juan Sacatepequez, 45km west of Guatemala city on February 14, 2017 (AFP Photo/JOHAN ORDONEZ)

Guatemala City (AFP) - Two indigenous children murdered by unidentified kidnappers were buried on Tuesday west of Guatemala's capital, in a funeral attended by thousands of people.

The children, aged 10 and 11, were grabbed on Friday by abductors in a black vehicle, as they were walking from their homes to school in their village of Cerro Alto, according to several witnesses.

After their poor families were unable to raise ransoms to free them, their bodies were later found by a path, stuffed into plastic bags.

"He was always early to get to school for class, because he wanted to become a priest," sobbed Maria Cotzajay, the mother of one of the murdered boys, in a speech at the school.

The large crowd paid homage to the boys at the school then accompanied their coffins to the local cemetery. Some held up placards demanding public safety and justice.

The UN children's fund, UNICEF, issued a statement condemning the crime and called for an "end to violence" and better protection for children.

Last year, a total of 943 children died violent deaths in Guatemala, according to figures from a humanitarian group, Grupo de Apoyo Mutuo, based on date from state morgues.