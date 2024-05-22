Thousands of ballots still uncounted amid tight MultCo commissioner races

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Votes remain too divided to declare winners in Districts 1, 2 and 4 for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners race.

While the three races currently appear headed for runoffs in November, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott told KOIN 6 News there workers are still counting tens of thousands of ballots.

“As of right now we have about 50,000 ballots received yesterday that are being processed today,” Scott said. “We have another 13,000 that we received from the post office this morning that were postmarked yesterday or earlier.”

Candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote after all ballots are counted to declare victory in the May primary election. If candidates for any race fail to reach the 50% threshold, runoff elections are held in November, respectively. With 13 candidates vying for various Multnomah County Commissioner seats in Districts 1, 2 and 4, none of the candidates in the crowded field have obtained 50% of the counted vote as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

District 3 Incumbent Julia Brim-Edwards was the only candidate to receive a majority of the vote in the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners race. Brim-Edwards currently leads her only challenger TJ Noddings with 75% of the vote.

The closest commissioner race is the fight for District 1 between Policy Director for Disability Rights Oregon Meghan Moyer and administrative law judge Vadim Mozyrsky. While Vadim took an early lead on election night, Moyer pushed ahead as the night went on. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Moyer leads Mozyrsky by 931 votes. Moyer currently holds more than 44% of the counted votes. Mozyrsky has received close to 42% of the vote.

In District 4, candidate Vince Jones-Dixon is less than 2% away for claiming victory. However, as it stands, Jones-Dixon is falling short of the 50% threshold with 48.91% of the vote. Candidate Brian Knotts ranks second with 42.48% of the vote.

District 2, meanwhile, is more scattered. Former Interim Director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services Shannon Singleton has the largest lead with 43.05% of the vote. However, candidates Sam Adams and Jessie Burke hold 25.02 and 24.14% of the counted vote, respectively.

Multnomah County’s next election results report is scheduled for 6 p.m. However, an updated report could be posted as early as Wednesday afternoon. If none of these candidates in Districts 1, 2 and 4 are able to obtain more than 50% of the vote, all three races will have runoffs in November.

