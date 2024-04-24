Thousands attend ‘Free Her’ march for incarcerated women in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands took to the streets of D.C. on Wednesday the 10th Annual Free Her March.

Organizers said that the march honors women who are in prison and jails in the U.S.

“We’re going to have our women from all across the country that I get to spend time with coming in on buses, on planes, to come down, to come and stand in solidarity with one another and really to stand in solidarity with the women that are that are still in cages and be able to let our voices be heard,” said Qiana Johnson, Founder and Executive Director of Life After Release.

(Image courtesy of the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls)

The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls and several other organizations hosted the event. Their goal is to raise awareness about the challenges that incarcerated women face, advocate for clemency and push to redirect resources to communities to help keep women from being incarcerated.

“In the end those lonely moments when [those incarcerated women] sit on their bunk at night, when no one is no one is listening, or no one is there that they can just read something or see something or hear something that will spark another round to hope for them to be hopeful,” Johnson said.

