Thousands attend First Assembly Church’s Easter egg drop in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – It’s a busy weekend for Easter festivities. Thousands attended an awe-inspiring Easter egg drop Saturday in St. Peters.

First Assembly Church invited families to its 4th annual community egg drop.

The day was filled with family fun, including balloon artists, food trucks, face-painting, and obstacle courses. Of course, the main event was the egg drop itself.

A helicopter hovered overhead, with the Easter bunny leaning out the side, dropping Easter eggs for those down below.

First Assembly Church Lead Pastor Jeremy Mount says the day was more than just fun.

“As a part of the community, we realize that it takes all of us to come together,” said Mount. “We see an opportunity for us to gather together in a time of year when people are needing to find hope. As a church, we want to be a church that this community knows, is known for hope, known for help.”

The event went into the early evening hours with in-person worship experiences for families. The church will also host Easter services Sunday.

