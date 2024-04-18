Thousands ask lawmakers to not pass bill allowing teachers to have guns
Thousands of Tennesseans want to stop lawmakers from moving forward with a bill that would allow teachers to bring guns into your child's classroom.
Thousands of Tennesseans want to stop lawmakers from moving forward with a bill that would allow teachers to bring guns into your child's classroom.
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
The biggest news stories of the day include Nintendo emulators on the App Store, silly AI bots and Sony's change of heart.
Nothing has introduced the Ear and the Ear (a) earbuds at an event in Tokyo.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
The European Data Protection Board states Meta and other big players should forego "consent or pay" models.
These are today's mortgage rates. Until inflation reaches the Fed's target rate of 2%, expect rates to remain fairly high. Lock in your rate today.
Google has fired 28 employees involved in protests against the company's "Project Nimbus" cloud contract with the Israeli government.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Biden is borrowing a Trump tactic by proposing new tariffs on a few Chinese imports. But it's far from the Full Trump.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria.
The best advice for hosting – and responding to — a child-free wedding.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
You usually can’t finance your tiny home purchase with a mortgage, but other loan options are available. Learn which type of loan is best for your tiny house.