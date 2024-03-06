Thousands of new apartments are under construction in Louisville. Here's where

The Bull Run Townhomes from developer Hagan Properties are expected to finish construction in 2024.

Louisville renters in search of a new apartment will soon have plenty of options to choose from as construction continues on two dozen large complexes through 2024.

As of March, city officials have issued building permits for 17 properties with 3,800 units that are already under construction or will be soon, according to a review of public records.

Permits for another six properties with 1,300 units are pending review.

The complexes − which range in size from 60 to 360 units − span Jefferson County, from the southwest tip to the Oldham County border.

Here's what to know.

Where are new apartments being built in Louisville?

New apartment complexes are going up citywide, but most construction is taking place in and around downtown.

Developments already issued building permits include:

Complexes awaiting permits include:

The Ascend (360 units) in Fern Creek

Arden Oxmoor (306 units) next to Oxmoor Mall

The Grey on Ali (256 units) downtown

Iroquois Homes (60 units) in Hazelwood

Monarch Station (80 units) in Merriwether

The Sterling (277 units) in eastern Jefferson County

Construction is underway at the Flats at Bardstown on Buechel Bank Road in March 2024.

How many of the new complexes are affordable?

At least eight new apartment complexes have received government subsidies requiring all or some units to be affordable to lower-income households.

Two of the complexes − Sheehan Landing and Monarch Station − will serve as permanent supportive housing that provides case management and other services to residents living there.

Other developments with affordable units include the Crossings at South Park, the Eclipse, the Flats at Bardstown, Laurel at the Woodlands and the Prestonian.

Construction on the fourth phase of Beecher Terrace will include both public housing and market-rate units.

Who's building the apartments?

Louisville-based LDG Development continues to be the largest developer of multi-family housing in the city, with more than 1,500 units under or awaiting construction.

Other developers include:

