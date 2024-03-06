Thousands of new apartments are under construction in Louisville. Here's where
Louisville renters in search of a new apartment will soon have plenty of options to choose from as construction continues on two dozen large complexes through 2024.
As of March, city officials have issued building permits for 17 properties with 3,800 units that are already under construction or will be soon, according to a review of public records.
Permits for another six properties with 1,300 units are pending review.
The complexes − which range in size from 60 to 360 units − span Jefferson County, from the southwest tip to the Oldham County border.
Here's what to know.
Where are new apartments being built in Louisville?
New apartment complexes are going up citywide, but most construction is taking place in and around downtown.
Developments already issued building permits include:
Beecher Terrace Phase IV (210 units) in Russell
The Belltower (276 units) on Hikes Lane
Bull Run Townhomes (72 units) in Graymoor-Devondale
Cedar Creek Flats (168 units) near Fern Creek
Creekside Crossings (336 units) south of Okolona
Crossings at South Park (192 units) in Fairdale
The Eclipse (281 units) in Russell
Flats at Bardstown (192 units) in Buechel
Gateway on Broadway (116 units) in Russell
Glengrove Apartments (232 units) near Valley Station
Laurel at the Woodlands (312 units) near St. Denis
Livano Springdale (302 units) in northeast Jefferson County
The Prestonian (343 units) in Phoenix Hill
Sheehan Landing (80 units) in Newburg
Smyrna Village (192 units) near Highview
Terra Apartments (307 units) in eastern Jefferson County
The Yard (191 units) in Phoenix Hill
Complexes awaiting permits include:
The Ascend (360 units) in Fern Creek
Arden Oxmoor (306 units) next to Oxmoor Mall
The Grey on Ali (256 units) downtown
Iroquois Homes (60 units) in Hazelwood
Monarch Station (80 units) in Merriwether
The Sterling (277 units) in eastern Jefferson County
How many of the new complexes are affordable?
At least eight new apartment complexes have received government subsidies requiring all or some units to be affordable to lower-income households.
Two of the complexes − Sheehan Landing and Monarch Station − will serve as permanent supportive housing that provides case management and other services to residents living there.
Other developments with affordable units include the Crossings at South Park, the Eclipse, the Flats at Bardstown, Laurel at the Woodlands and the Prestonian.
Construction on the fourth phase of Beecher Terrace will include both public housing and market-rate units.
Who's building the apartments?
Louisville-based LDG Development continues to be the largest developer of multi-family housing in the city, with more than 1,500 units under or awaiting construction.
Other developers include:
Highgates Development (400 units)
The Marian Group (384 units)
Kennedy International (360 units)
Capstone Realty (336 units)
Find information on coming developments through the city's business portal at louisvilleky.gov/government/metro-technology-services/louisville-metro-business-portal.
Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter @bloosemore.
