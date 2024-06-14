Thousands of Aiken Electric Cooperative customers without power in 3 SC counties

WJBF – Thousands of Aiken Electric Cooperative customers are without power in several counties in South Carolina.

According to a spokesperson for Aiken Electric Cooperative, the outages are in Aiken, Saluda, and Edgefield counties.

Aiken Electric Cooperative states that this is a transmission outage stemming from Santee Cooper and that down transmission line caused a brush fire resulting in the widespread power outage.

At 4:45, it was reported that more than 6,000 customers were without power; now at 4:58 pm, it is reported that just half of that number are without power.

According to Daniele Ligons, Manager of Marketing and Strategic Services at Aiken Electric Cooperative, members in the affected areas should be getting their power back within the next few minutes.

