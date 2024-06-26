Thousand Oaks man accused in roommate's death released from jail

This story may be updated.

A Thousand Oaks man arrested last week on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old roommate was released from jail Monday before being charged.

Edward Fegley, 80, was initially accused of fatally shooting his longtime friend and roomate Gerald Sherman. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks, is investigating the June 19 homicide in the home the pair shared on Avenida de Las Plantas.

Sheriff's officials said Tuesday that the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against Fegley at this time, adding the decision is not unusual and prosecutors may need more evidence to file charges.

Stock photos of the Sheriff’s Department investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Avenida de las Plantas in Thousands Oaks on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Jail records show the reason for Fegley's release was "statute of limitations." He has not been cleared, sheriff's officials said.

“Our major crimes investigators are continuing to gather evidence to build a stronger case," said Capt. Dean Worthy in a statement. "The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring justice for victims, and we will continue to keep the community informed as the investigation progresses.”

It was not immediately clear if Fegley has an attorney.

Investigators previously said Fegley and Sherman had gotten into a physical fight inside their single-family home. At some point, Sherman was shot.

Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. June 19, and Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene. Fegley was subsequently arrested.

Detectives also confiscated a .22-caliber rifle from the home they believe was used in the shooting. They previously said the men had been in some sort of fight, and they're working to understand the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

