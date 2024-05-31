Thoughts on the Trump verdict? We want to hear from you | Public Square

A jury in New York on Thursday found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in a case involving hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. He will be sentenced July 11. What are your thoughts about the verdict and how do you think it will affect the presidential election?

Send your comments to yourviews@oklahoman.com. Please include your name and city where you live.

