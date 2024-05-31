Have thoughts on new NH landfill rules? Public comment period is closing soon.

The proposed landfill rules received a public hearing May 20. (Jose A. Bernat Bacete | Getty Images)

The deadline to submit written comments on proposed rule changes related to landfills in New Hampshire is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

Interested residents can read the proposal here and email written comments to swmbrules@des.nh.gov. The proposed rules received a public hearing May 20 at the Department of Environmental Services, where residents and environmentalists raised concerns that the rules were still weaker than neighboring states, according to the Concord Monitor.

A number of the proposed rules address the role of water in landfills – and especially leachate, a polluted liquid formed by water festering in or passing through waste.

The new rules would require collection systems for leachate be double-walled and have high-water alarm monitors. They also call for landfills’ stormwater management systems to withstand 50-year storm events.

